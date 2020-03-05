Graveside services for Jessie Alfred Light, 89, of Palestine, will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Rock Church Cemetery in the Blackfoot Community in Anderson County with Casey Fitzgerald officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. Jessie passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Palestine. He was born December 3, 1930 in the Bois d'Arc community in Anderson County, Texas to Grady Henry Light and Lafayette Tennessee Howard. Jessie served in the military as a Lance Corporal in the Marines and fought in the Korean War. Jessie was employed as a Sheet Metal mechanic for most of his life. Jessie went to flight school in Athens, Texas and became a licensed pilot. He loved flying, hunting, fishing, and raising a garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elder Radar McCraw; grandsons, Brandon Paul Lee and Franklin Casey Light; and sister, Alta Allie Roberson. Jessie is survived by his children; son, Jessie Clinton Light and wife Susan of Montalba, Earnest Henry Light and wife Ramona of Tennessee Colony, George Quinten Light and wife Quhana of Palestine; daughters, Alta Ann Lee and husband Philip of Lindale and Martha Beatrice Light of Lindale; brother, Earnest Alvin Light and wife Ruby of Beaumont and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. We would like to thank the staff of the Palestine Health Care Center and Heart to Heart Hospice for their care of our beloved father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the and Heart to Heart Hospice. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020