A funeral service for Jerry Wayne Inglish, age 68, of Rusk is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Rusk with The Reverend Dr. David O'Neal officiating. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21 at Rosston Cemetery in Cooke County, Texas.



Jerry died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 16. He was born April 17, 1950 in Hearne, Texas to the late Marvin Joseph "Sandy" and Rose Mary Condron Inglish. Jerry grew up in Tyler and attended area schools graduating from Robert E. Lee, TJC and attended UT Tyler. He served in the United States Air Force spending time in Thailand during the Vietnam conflict. He very much loved the time he spent working in the Gulf on oil and gas production platforms, and he later worked as a correctional officer at TDCJ. He was fortunate for many years to spend much of his time outdoors on his family ranches. He was a sportsman through the years, always seeking out opportunities to compete on the basketball court. He finished in Tyler's first Beauty and the Beast 100 Mile Bike Ride and never stopped putting miles on his bicycles. He enjoyed traveling, seeking out adventures and finding new challenges.



Jerry was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Marvin Joseph Jr. "Joe" Inglish. He is survived by his wife, Betty Corley Inglish of Rusk, son, Graham J. Inglish of Dallas, daughter, Myles Elizabeth Inglish of College Station, and sisters, Nancy Duress of Whitehouse, and Mary Francis Jones and husband George of Rosston, Texas, sister-in-law, Clara Inglish of Dallas, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the funeral home in Rusk.

Funeral Home Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home

