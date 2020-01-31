Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Wayne Henry, 70, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Family of Faith Christian Church with Apostle Gregory Littlefield as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Henry died January 28, 2020. He was born June 5, 1949.
Mr. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonso and L. V. Henry; son, Corey Henry; 3 brothers, Alphonso, Jr, Finnis Henry, Don Henry, and Richard Henry and 1 sister, Helen McWashington.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Henry; 1 son, Kevin (Raven) Henry; 2 daughters, Kimberly (Melvin) Harvey, Jr. and Tona Yarbrough; 2 brothers, Leo Henry and George (Beatrice) Henry; 6 sisters, Linnie V. Harrison, Joyce Hollis, Carolyn Brown-Barker, Glenda Winston, Sandra (Lawrence) Taylor and Wilma Brookins; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020