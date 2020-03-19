Jerry McMillan (1936 - 2020)
A private family graveside will be held for Jerry McMillan at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Union Chapel Cemetery with Pastors Mike Calhoun and Mark Frizzell officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time.

Jerry Hamner McMillan was born October 9, 1936 in Andalusia, Alabama. He had been a resident of Van since 1964. He owned and operated an elevator repair company for many years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Master Mason. He enjoyed studying about the Civil War, loved his roosters, and was a member of the United Game Breeders Association. He was a Vandal through and through; he loved Vandal Football.

Jerry passed away at the age of 83 on March 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude & Aria McMillan; brothers, Bill McMillan and Jimmy McMillan; and sister, Joni McMillan.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Jane McMillan of Van; three sons, Jerry McMillan, Johnny McMillan and Wade McMillan (Tammy), all of Van; step-son, Buster White (Tonya) of Big Sandy; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers will be Micah McMillan, Nathan McMillan, Jacob McMillan, Matt Laatsch, Grayson White, Darren Hull and Shane Hull.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
