Service Information Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 903/8423131 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Hearon, 80, of Whitehouse, passed away on March 22, 2020, in Whitehouse, Texas. He was born April 11, 1939, in Whitehouse, Texas to the late Ester Leroy and Opal Edna Laney Hearon.



No services are planned at this time.



Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved restoring old antique cars and going to car shows. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Whitehouse. He owned Jerry's Radiator Shop.



He is also preceded in death by his brother Billy Roy Hearon.



He is survived by his wife, Lois Hearon of Whitehouse; daughters, Sherrie Alexander and husband Bob of Brownsboro, Karen Hill and husband Stuart of Whitehouse; sister, Elaine Shelton of Whitehouse; granddaughter, Angie Baker and husband Jason, and their children Maddi and Libby of Murchison; numerous nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 or Gateway Baptist Church, 101 Leisure Lane, Whitehouse, TX 75791.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2020

