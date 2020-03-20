Jerry Glen Alvis, 87, of Troup, passed away on March 17, 2020, in Troup, Texas. He was born May 11, 1932, in Winnsboro, Texas to the late Robert and Effie Alvis.
Graveside services for Jerry Alvis will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Whitehouse with Reverend Benny Portwood officiating.
Jerry was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Whitehouse. He worked for the Texas Department of Transportation from 1969 to 1995.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Regina Alvis and his siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Viola Alvis of Troup; children, Michael Alvis of Troup, Ricky Alvis of Troup, Terry Lusk of Palestine and Karen Lovell of Troup; 3 grandchildren, Trent Bass, Miranda Byrd and Austin Alvis; 2 great-grandchildren, Savannah and Autumn Bell
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020