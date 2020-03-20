Service Information Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 903/8423131 Graveside service 10:00 AM Walnut Grove Cemetery Whitehouse , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Glen Alvis, 87, of Troup, passed away on March 17, 2020, in Troup, Texas. He was born May 11, 1932, in Winnsboro, Texas to the late Robert and Effie Alvis.



Graveside services for Jerry Alvis will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Whitehouse with Reverend Benny Portwood officiating.



Jerry was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Whitehouse. He worked for the Texas Department of Transportation from 1969 to 1995.



He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Regina Alvis and his siblings.



He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Viola Alvis of Troup; children, Michael Alvis of Troup, Ricky Alvis of Troup, Terry Lusk of Palestine and Karen Lovell of Troup; 3 grandchildren, Trent Bass, Miranda Byrd and Austin Alvis; 2 great-grandchildren, Savannah and Autumn Bell



Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.

Jerry Glen Alvis, 87, of Troup, passed away on March 17, 2020, in Troup, Texas. He was born May 11, 1932, in Winnsboro, Texas to the late Robert and Effie Alvis.Graveside services for Jerry Alvis will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Whitehouse with Reverend Benny Portwood officiating.Jerry was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Whitehouse. He worked for the Texas Department of Transportation from 1969 to 1995.He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Regina Alvis and his siblings.He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Viola Alvis of Troup; children, Michael Alvis of Troup, Ricky Alvis of Troup, Terry Lusk of Palestine and Karen Lovell of Troup; 3 grandchildren, Trent Bass, Miranda Byrd and Austin Alvis; 2 great-grandchildren, Savannah and Autumn BellArrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close