Jerry Doyle McKelvey, 54, of Tyler, TX, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas. He was born February 22, 1965, in Tyler, TX to Jesse W. McKelvey and Darlene Nelda Franklin. He was a long haul truck driver for 18 years. He enjoyed fishing, riding 4-wheelers, hunting, trucking, remodeling homes, building hot rods and model cars and riding horses. He loved to cook, reminisce of old times and make those he loved laugh. However, what he loved the most was spending time with his family, grand kids and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jesse W. McKelvey and grandmother, Mary L. Olson.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah McKelvey of Chandler; two daughters, Jessica McKelvey of Tyler and Tana (Joey) Mullins of Chandler; two sons, Travis (Traci) Molder of Chandler and Justin (Kristen) Molder of Tyler; four grandchildren, Cheyanne Molder, Kayden Molder, Kaylee Molder and Jaden McRae; his mother and step -dad, Nelda Darlene & David M. Franklin of Tyler; seven brothers & sisters, Terry McKelvey of Tyler, Gary McKelvey of Whitehouse, Nelda (Kenny) McFaddin of Tyler, Linda (Jeremy) Dotson of Tyler, Barry (Nikki) McKelvey of Tyler, Clint (Kim) McKelvey of Sun Prairie, WI and Danny Joe Franklin of Tyler; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Friendly Baptist Church, Tyler, TX on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2019