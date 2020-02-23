Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Douglas Caviness, 78, avid music lover and beloved husband, father and grandfather peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:58 pm at Hospice of East Texas with his wife and children by his side.



Jerry Douglas Caviness was born March 4, 1941 to Birdie Ella Blackmon and William Allie Caviness in Noble, Texas. He served his country in the United States Army for 3.5 years when soon thereafter he met the love of his life, Cecelia Daniels Caviness with a one-month engagement and a long-lasting 55-year marriage. Jerry spent most of his career working in the trucking industry. He was a member of Park Heights Assembly of God Church in Tyler, Texas where he played guitar with the worship team.



Jerry never met a stranger and enjoyed spending his Sunday afternoons with his family after church, writing love songs to his bride, and picking guitars from his collection. He was a joyful man full of love for the Lord and his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Tina Caviness Clark, Brother James Caviness and sister Robbie Jones.



Jerry is survived by his wife Cecelia Daniels Caviness, daughter Dusty Caviness Gonzalez, son and daughter-in-law Shane and Bobbie Caviness, eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, sister Linda and Gary Morris, and a multitude of adopted children, grandchildren, family and friends.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation starting one hour prior at Park Heights Assembly of God Church in Tyler, Texas.



