Jerry Dean Williamson, 74, of Tyler, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.
Jerry was born November 11, 1944, in Tyler, Texas, to Ernest (Lefty) and Elizabeth Williamson. He graduated from John Tyler High School and Tyler Junior College where he played baseball. Jerry loved to spend his time fishing and playing baseball.
Mr. Williamson is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Williamson; two daughters, Lisa Fuhrman and husband Thomas,and Lori York and husband Scott; and grandchildren, Kirstin and Noah Fuhrman.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Open Arms Christian Church in Whitehouse with the Revs. Vanessa Bostick and Ron Byrd officiating.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 30, 2019