Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, January 13, 2020, Jerry Dean Sharp, father of two, passed away at age 81.



Jerry was born May 30, 1938 in Tyler, TX to Oscar and Mary Sharp. He was married to Wanda Messer Sharp on November 22, 1963. They raised 2 children, Vickie and Michael.



Jerry was a mechanic all his life. He enjoyed making clocks out of hubcaps, which had sold many. He recently moved back to Tyler after living the last 40 years in Lubbock.



He is survived by his children. Vickie and Michael; grandson Robert Herrera; great-grandchildren Angelina, Jayla & Aliyanna Herrera; one great-great grandchild, Princeton Perez, four sisters and two brothers.



He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and sister, Imagene Carter.



Private family services will follow at a later date.



Flowers or donations may be sent to 5910 Plantation Dr, Tyler, TX 75703.

On Monday, January 13, 2020, Jerry Dean Sharp, father of two, passed away at age 81.Jerry was born May 30, 1938 in Tyler, TX to Oscar and Mary Sharp. He was married to Wanda Messer Sharp on November 22, 1963. They raised 2 children, Vickie and Michael.Jerry was a mechanic all his life. He enjoyed making clocks out of hubcaps, which had sold many. He recently moved back to Tyler after living the last 40 years in Lubbock.He is survived by his children. Vickie and Michael; grandson Robert Herrera; great-grandchildren Angelina, Jayla & Aliyanna Herrera; one great-great grandchild, Princeton Perez, four sisters and two brothers.He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and sister, Imagene Carter.Private family services will follow at a later date.Flowers or donations may be sent to 5910 Plantation Dr, Tyler, TX 75703. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close