Services for Jerry Carl Starkey will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Chandler with Rev. Bryan Harkness officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the Church. Burial will follow in Chandler Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Peter Siegenthaler, Austin Kelly and Arthur Jobe.Jerry was born in Seymour, Texas to Elbert and Maggie Starkey on March 7, 1925 and passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Tyler. He is survived by his daughter, Leanne Starkey and grandson, Austin Kelly who live in Austin, Texas and his sister, Peggy Dennis of Amarillo, Texas. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Robert Starkey; brothers, John and Bill Starkey; first wife, Florene Starkey and second wife, Georgia Starkey.After graduating from Seymour High School, he volunteered for the Navy Seabees and served in the 4th Seabee Battalion during World War II . He served throughout the Pacific in Hawaii, Marshall Islands, Guam and Okinawa. He was discharged in 1946 with the rank of GM/3C. Upon returning home, he enrolled at Texas Tech University and graduated with a BS degree in International Trade. Having a strong desire to help make the world a better place, he did not follow his major and went to work for the Boy Scouts of America.After ten years of social service, he decided to seek work in the corporate world. Jerry was hired by Monsanto Company, which resulted in work with three different companies due to mergers; Monsanto, Conoco and Dupont. His duties over a twenty-five year period included, accounting, traffic scheduling, production control and marketing. He retired from Dupont on December 1, 1985. After living in Texas City for twenty-five years and after retirement, he built a home on Lake Palestine in Chandler, Texas where he and his wife, Florene chose to live.Jerry loved people and was active in his church, The First United Methodist Church in Chandler. He was a member of the American Host Foundation whose members hosted Western European School teachers into their homes. He was also active in American Field which hosted foreign students for a year while they attended an American high school.Traveling was a big part of his life which took him to Alaska, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China and the islands in the South Pacific. He loved spending time outdoors, deer hunting, fishing, playing golf and bicycle riding. At the age of 56 one of the highlights of his life was a 1800 mile bicycle tour across the European mainland and England with a Belgium friend over a six week period. For other enjoyable times his fishing trips to Canada and Alaska were hard to beat. During the last few years these activities have only been memories but he counts his blessings every day and thanks God for his long life.Memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 13, 2019

