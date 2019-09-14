Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Jeremy Wayne Silvey, 22, of Tyler, Texas will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippet Funeral Home with Reverend Sherman Mayfield officiating. Burial will be at Damascus Cemetery in Lindale. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm, one hour prior to the service.



Jeremy passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. He was born in Athens, Texas on March 4, 1997 to Jessie and Melissa Silvey. Jeremy graduated from Brownsboro High School in 2015, where he was a member of the high school band, playing the trumpet. At a very young age, he loved music and would play beats on anything he could find. Jeremy's love of music grew from the trumpet to playing guitar and writing his own songs. He was very talented and had dreams of one day making it in the music world. Jeremy loved his family and friends with all his heart. If you knew him, you loved him. He had a heart as big as Texas and never met a stranger. He lit up a room with his infectious smile. He loved the Lord deeply, and was looking forward to the birth of his daughter, Jannah.



Jeremy is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gloria and Oscar Hamilton, paternal grandfather Lee Silvey, uncle Jerry Lee Silvey, and cousins, Brandon Bennett and Keri Kee. He is survived by his father, Jessie Silvey of Tyler and mother, Melissa Silvey of Tyler, his brother, Jacob Silvey of Tyler, his fiance Johna Luttrell of Tyler, uncles and aunts; Barbara Bennett of Tyler, Larry and Kathy Kee of Concord, Joe and Kathyrn Hamilton of Colorado, Craig and Teri Adair of Chandler, Betty Joe Dunn of Gilmer, Lisa Duncan of Winona, Scott and Mary Kay Goble of Tyler, cousins; Joshua Bennett, Kris Kee, Amanda Hamilton, Ashley Hamilton, Andrew Adair, Austin Adair, Abbey Adair, Dalton Sanders, Dylan Sanders, Jailyn Kee, Billy Dunn, Matthew Dunn, Christopher Dunn, Kristen Dunn, Joseph Dunn, Melisa Hickingbottom, Justin Goble, Devin Goble, and Douglas Silvey.



Pallbearers will be Andrew Adair, Austin Adair, Andrew Adcock, Mark McClean, Lee Roy Kaercher and Clayton Morgan.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an established savings account with VeraBank N.A,, on behalf of his daughter, Jannah, who is due in January. To view online, please go to



