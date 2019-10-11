Jeraldine Lane Russell of Miami, Florida died on October 1, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born April 29, 1936, outside of Tyler, in the Bascom Community (now Chapel Hill) of Smith County.
In the fall of 1963, she became the first African American Female Medical Technologist in Tyler, by starting her employment with Mother Frances Hospital (now Christus Mother Frances).
She leaves behind one son Michael Russell (Miami, Florida), a maternal nephew Mitchell Lane Craddock and one maternal great nephew, Cameron Charles Craddock (both of Houston).
Mrs. Russell's funeral service will be held at North Tenneha Church of Christ, in Tyler. It is slated for Noon on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
There will be public viewing from 10-11:45 am at the church. In place of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made on her behalf to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019