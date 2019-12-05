Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Obituary



Services for Mrs. Jenny Daugherty, age 96 of Hideaway, Texas, are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, Texas with Pastor Louis Mizell officiating. Interment will follow at the Lindale City Cemetery. Jenny passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home in Hideaway. She was born April 4, 1923 in Waco, Texas to the late, Thomas Wiley "T.W." and Irene (Powell) Warrick. Jenny was formerly of Richardson, Texas before moving to Hideaway in 1983 where she was a member of the Hideaway Lake Community Church, the Women's Hideaway "9 Holers" Golf Association, the Hideaway Lake Red Hats, Fab-4, Majong and Bridge clubs. She was also a member of the Roses of Sharon. Jenny worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell and volunteered at the East Texas Medical Center gift shop. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Daugherty on June 13, 2010, son-in-law, Jack McGill on December 15, 2009 and 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Jenny is survived by daughters, Rickie McGill of Hideaway, Texas; Melodye Pinson and husband, T.C. of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Dawn Robinson and husband, Chris of Plano; Misty Tegeler and husband, Brian of San Antonio, Texas; Angee Webb of McKinney, Texas; great grandchildren, Tyler Robinson and Reagan Robinson both of Plano, Texas; Madyson Tegeler, Clea Tegeler, Cohen Tegeler all of San Antonio, Texas; and Nixon Webb of McKinney, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be T. C. Pinson, Richard Beene, Jeff Woodworth, Scotty Witherow, and Jerry Heard. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.



