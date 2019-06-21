Memorial service for Mrs. Jennie Ruth Wortham Patterson, 80, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Oliver Hall as officiant. Burial will be in Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of T yler.
Mrs. Patterson attended A.M. Story High School, Palestine, TX; after which she received her LVN License; and attended Texas College, Tyler, TX. She was an LVN for over 35 years.
Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by her parents, 1 sister and 2 brothers.
Survivors include husband, Melvin Patterson of 55 years; daughter, Toni White (Richard King); brother, Bennie Wortham (Faye), Dallas, TX; sister, Daisy Wortham, Palestine, TX; granddaughter, Adrianna White.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 21, 2019