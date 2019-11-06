Jeffrey Malvin Staples, aged 34, passed away of natural causes on October 27th, 2019 at his home in Spring, TX. God rest his soul.
Jeffrey was born on September 19th, 1985 in Lubbock, TX. He was known as a kind-hearted, generous person.
He is survived by his parents, Mal and Regina Staples of Spring, TX; his sister Christina Staples of Austin, TX; Mark and Shirlene Goodwin of Tyler, TX; Kristin Goodwin of San Angelo, TX; Thomas Wilson and Kevin Wilson of Nacogdoches, TX; Jace & Desiree Wilson of Conroe, TX.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents J.L. and Freda Beam of Whitehouse, TX and Bill and Mildred Staples of Tyler, TX and his aunt Renee Wilson of Nacogdoches, TX.
A graveside service will be at Flint Cemetery in Flint, TX on Thursday, November 7th at 2:00 p.m.
