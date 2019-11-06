Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Malvin Staples, aged 34, passed away of natural causes on October 27th, 2019 at his home in Spring, TX. God rest his soul.



Jeffrey was born on September 19th, 1985 in Lubbock, TX. He was known as a kind-hearted, generous person.



He is survived by his parents, Mal and Regina Staples of Spring, TX; his sister Christina Staples of Austin, TX; Mark and Shirlene Goodwin of Tyler, TX; Kristin Goodwin of San Angelo, TX; Thomas Wilson and Kevin Wilson of Nacogdoches, TX; Jace & Desiree Wilson of Conroe, TX.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents J.L. and Freda Beam of Whitehouse, TX and Bill and Mildred Staples of Tyler, TX and his aunt Renee Wilson of Nacogdoches, TX.



A graveside service will be at Flint Cemetery in Flint, TX on Thursday, November 7th at 2:00 p.m.



Jeffrey Malvin Staples, aged 34, passed away of natural causes on October 27th, 2019 at his home in Spring, TX. God rest his soul.Jeffrey was born on September 19th, 1985 in Lubbock, TX. He was known as a kind-hearted, generous person.He is survived by his parents, Mal and Regina Staples of Spring, TX; his sister Christina Staples of Austin, TX; Mark and Shirlene Goodwin of Tyler, TX; Kristin Goodwin of San Angelo, TX; Thomas Wilson and Kevin Wilson of Nacogdoches, TX; Jace & Desiree Wilson of Conroe, TX.He was preceded in death by his grandparents J.L. and Freda Beam of Whitehouse, TX and Bill and Mildred Staples of Tyler, TX and his aunt Renee Wilson of Nacogdoches, TX.A graveside service will be at Flint Cemetery in Flint, TX on Thursday, November 7th at 2:00 p.m. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close