Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Dalton Aynesworth. View Sign

Jeffrey Dalton Aynesworth, age 22, went to be with his Lord and Savior March 10, 2019. Dalton was born August 11, 1996 in Tyler, Tx to Andy Aynesworth and Laura (Austin) Liles. He graduated from Cass Job Corp in 2015. Dalton worked for Jacksonville Custom Gutters and truly enjoyed his job. He never met a stranger and always had an encouraging word for people even if he was feeling down. He had a loving and giving heart and there is nothing he would not do for other people. He loved his nieces and nephew beyond measure. Dalton loved playing with them and holding them when they were babies. But most of all, Dalton loved Jesus. He had his own relationship with God and it was special to him.



He is survived by his parents Andy and Shannon Aynesworth and EJ and Laura Liles; Brothers Britt Austin and wife Brandy, Cade Austin and girlfriend Robyn Burkhalter, CJ Liles and wife Tia, Jacob Liles, and Lane Aynesworth; Sisters Bailey Aynesworth and Meeka Liles; Uncles Matt Austin, Michael Austin and wife Melissa, Timmy Liles and wife Cami, Tony Dana and wife Jodi, Tracey Gilley and wife Amellia, Don Gilley and wife Beth, John Aynesworth and wife Susan, Jerry Aynesworth and wife Yvette, and Steven Eaton; Aunts Katherine Romero, Chrissy White and husband Chris, Katie Burch and husband Daniel, Angie Odom and husband Mike, Laura Shuptrine, and Crystal Ballard and husband Jason; Grandparents Pat Wiley, Bill Austin, Ginger and Billy Whitehead, Sue and Dan Kelton, Joe and Connie Aynesworth, Tommy and Arlene Gilley, and Diane Eaton. He had numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his uncle Rex Brown Murphy, Jr., and Grandparents Mickey and Robin Liles.



There will be a life celebration for Dalton Sunday March 17th at New Emmaus Baptist Church 314 FM 856 N Troup, TX 75789 at 1:30 P.M. Please come and share your stories and memories with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Payton Joseph funeral costs at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, Tx or to the in honor and memory of Dalton.

Funeral Home Boren-Conner Funeral Home

Hwy 69 South

Bullard , TX 75757

903-894-7777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations