Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanette (Jones) Sanders, 78, Tyler is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Hopewell Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Efrem A. Collins as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Sanders was a member of Hopewell Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors are her husband, Charles Willie Sanders, Jr.; 1 son, Rev. Charles Ray Brewster; 3 daughters, Debra (Johnny) Hammons, Andrea Jones and Kimberly Burton; 5 brothers; 5 sisters; 1 aunt, Tommie Jones; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 12:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 21, 2019