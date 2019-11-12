Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration honoring the life of Jean R. Bradshaw, 82, of New London, will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at London Baptist Church, New London, Texas, with Reverend Wesley Wyatt, Reverend Randy Sceroler and Parker Mizell officiating. Services will be under direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton, Texas. Private Burial will be in Williams Cemetery, Hwy 64 E, Tyler, Texas.



Mrs. Bradshaw went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was surrounded by family where she wanted to be in her most beloved home in New London, Texas, the home of the West Rusk Raiders. She spent her life loving unconditionally and giving love and time to all she knew. She was born August 17, 1937 in Tyler to the late James Elwood and Sally Orene Reagan Rayford. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1955. Jean received an Associate Degree from Tyler Jr. College where she was a member of the Apache Belles. She attended Stephen F. Austin University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Education, as well as a Masters of Education. She and Coach Bradshaw moved to New London in 1967 where she was a devoted elementary teacher at West Rusk ISD for 36 years. New London was her home for 52 years. She was a faithful member of the London Baptist Church, London Baptist Church Choir, Sunday school teacher, member of several church committees, and taught Bible School. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma teacher organization, as well as a City of New London councilwoman for 13 years.



Mrs. Bradshaw was preceded in death by her parents, James Elwood and Sally Orene Reagan Rayford. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bruce Bradshaw on January 17, 2010; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marvin and Beatrice Bradshaw; brother-in-law, Bill Bradshaw; sister-in-law, Sandra Bradshaw; and nephew, Mike Bradshaw.



She is survived by her devoted daughters and two sons-in-law, Bitsy and Gary Jeffers of New London, Texas; Julie and Bullet Watson of Katy, Texas, and Jamie Bradshaw of New London, Texas; seven grandchildren, Dylan and wife Christina Watson of Simonton, Texas; Dalton Watson of Katy, Texas; Jordan and wife Brianna Jeffers of Charleston, SC; Mallory and Kyle Mead of Humble, Texas; Tyler and Jenessa Wilks of Midland, Texas; Talon and Tate Winings of New London, Texas; and Miguel and Alexis Flores of Simonton, Texas; four great grandchildren, Nina Watson, Leighton, Preslee, and Noah Wilks; a brother-in-law, Jerry and wife, Connie Bradshaw of College Station, along with nieces Carol Roach and husband Art of College Station, Texas; Jennifer Griffith of Houston, Texas, Dr. Mark Bradshaw, of Rome, Georgia; her devoted and loving family friend and longtime caregiver, Gerthria Moonie; numerous cousins, as well as the entire West Rusk Raider Family.



Pallbearers will be her beloved grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be former students, along with present and former West Rusk Raider football team members.



Visitation will be at the London Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 12, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.



A very special thanks to Dr. Royal Becker, UTHealth East Texas Hospital, the physicians, nurses and staff of the 6N Oncology unit, and Hospice of East Texas.



If desired, memorials may be given to London Baptist Church, P.O. Box 198, New London, Texas, 75682, the West Rusk Education Foundation in care of Janis Underwood, P.O. Box 282, New London, Texas 75682, or Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas, 75702.



