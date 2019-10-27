Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for J. L. "Jean" Meek, will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Anderson, Rev. Bo Richardson and Rev. Gary Meek officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Meek was born November 23, 1937 to Riley Clifton Meek and Mattie Belle Tinsley Meek in the Denton county community of McCurley Prairie. He passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the age of 81, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by Norma his beloved wife of 59 years.



Jean had a long career in manufacturing and, at the time of his death, was president of Kemp-Meek Manufacturing in Mineola, Texas. He also worked tirelessly to support the growth and development of business in Mineola. In addition, he was a founding member of the Mineola Foundation, an organization focused on providing vocational education for young people.



Mr. Meek was a member of Rose Heights Church in Tyler, where he served on the Missions Board for many years. His hobbies included classic cars, traveling and enjoying time with immediate and extended family.



Jean is survived by his loving family, including daughter, Janet Meek Lang and husband Lindsay of Lindale; his cherished fiancee, Helen Glidewell of Lindale; as well as one brother, Charles Meek and one sister, Auline Meek Summers.



Pallbearers will be Warren Brown, Danny Laux, Jeff Laux, Cody Oswalt, Ron Meek, Mike Meek, Mike Gray and Jeremy Laux.



Visitation is scheduled from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to Mineola Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 684 Mineola, Texas 75773 or email



