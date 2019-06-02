Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean (Hudson) Caton. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Memorial service 10:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Hudson Caton was born in Houston on March 23, 1919 to Zenobia and Eugene Hudson. Mrs. Caton passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Tyler.



Jean spoke of her life in terms of her friendships, made first at The Kinkaid School and later at the University of Texas, where she pledged Pi Beta Phi. She married Robert Caton Jr. on September 14, 1941, days before he shipped off to World War II with the U.S. Navy. She loved to dance and remembered fondly nights enjoying big band music on the Rice Hotel rooftop.



Jean was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, where she spent many hours. She belonged to Gertrude Windsor Garden Club and the Junior League of Tyler. She supported the Tyler Day Nursery and served on their board for many years. Needlepoint, mahjong and yoga kept her busy, as did Christ Episcopal Church. She also loved to travel, including trips to Kennebunkport, Maine, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and Guatemala. Her indomitable spirit served her well then, as it did throughout her lifetime, which spanned 100 years.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Tom, Dick and Harry Hudson; and her husband, Robert L. Caton, Jr. Those celebrating Jean's life include her son, Rob Caton and wife Betty; daughter, Carol Clark and husband Gilbert; nephew and niece, Brock Hudson and Callie Hudson Paterson; five grandchildren, Carrie Caton, Claire Caton, Sarah Wynne, Caton Clark and Lindsay Clark; and eleven great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church with The Reverend Ted Welty officiating. A reception will follow after the memorial service in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Jean's name to Tyler Day Nursery, 2901 W. Gentry Pkwy., Tyler, TX 75702 or Christ Episcopal Church, 118 S. Bois D'Arc Ave., Tyler, TX 75702.



The family wishes to thank Myra, Arlene, De, LaShonda and Kelly, who sat countless hours beside Jean's bed. Also Sherri, Ara, UC, Candence, Dee, Tish, Anna, Kita and Tiffany, who extended remarkable, loving care to Jean while she resided in Meadow Lake assisted living.



