Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay Randall Davidson. View Sign

Services for Jay Randall Davidson, 64, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Baker and Rev. Andy Fauss officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Davidson passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Tyler. He was born July 29, 1954 in Houston to O.W. and Patsy Shelley Davidson. Jay's father got a job in Tyler and moved the family from Pasadena in 1962; Jay spent the rest of his life in East Texas. Jay was raised in a Christian home and came to know Jesus as his personal Savior at a young age. He was blessed to have an awesome life-long father-son relationship with The One who created all.



As a boy, Jay would sing and play his guitar for anyone who would listen; his primary audience being his loving and patient mother and unappreciative pooch name Snuffy. As a teenager, Jay owned horses, competed in rodeos alongside his sister, took flying lessons, scuba-dived and loved to water ski with his brother. Jay graduated from John Tyler High School then attended Tyler Junior College; he studied marketing, music, business & photography. Jay was also quite the carpenter; as a young man, he built the homestead barn on the family property long before the house was built on the same stretch of land.



As a new father, Jay operated a construction equipment company selling products to contractors in the Southwest US. As his family grew, he traveled nationally; successfully marketing high-end pianos & keyboards to major music store chains, independent dealers and well-known pop, country and classical music artists. He occasionally worked part-time on construction projects, did subsidiary music consulting work, and performed gigs as requested. Jay traveled extensively, but his heart was never far away from home. When possible, Jay would take one of his sons with him; flying or driving to customers' locations, trade-shows, etc. At home and while traveling, Jay consistently read Christian Living books and enjoyed his daily Bible reading. He would take whatever time was necessary to visit with someone in a parking lot, airport or corporate office about their family, faith, etc. Heart-implanted scriptures would easily come to mind as he shared the gospel with others.



Jay was an active member of the Vineyard Church in Tyler; he was a beloved worship leader and faithful companion to the men's prayer team, Bible study groups, Men's Bootcamp/SPAR, etc. He prayed regularly with friends, colleagues and family. He was a loving and devoted father, the most selfless human being you could ever meet. He never said "no" to a stranger and could befriend anyone. He had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor (although sometimes embarrassing to his kids). His smile made others smile, his laugh made others laugh, his singing made others sing and his love made others love.



Jay led countless worship events and entertained many people at venues large and small; from Pine Cove Camp Special Events to quaint coffee shop engagements. He was never afraid of crowds and always brought the spirit of God to every performance; he mixed his musical talent with humorous anecdotes and thought-provoking insights. Music and love are the gateways to the soul and Jay opened those doors to many. Psalm 104:33 says, "I will sing to the LORD as long as I live; I will praise my God to my last breath!" (NLT). God knows Jay did exactly that.



He passed his love for music on to his sons; a love that still runs deep ...and now, this love has an even more cherished depth. His two oldest sons (Ryan & Kyle) played bass guitar and drums in a family band that led worship services, performed at family functions and "entertained" neighbors during midnight practice sessions. Nothing brought Jay more joy than to lead a worship service or jam with his kids. As a professional musician, Jay enjoyed success in his own music studio, producing commercial jingles, recording CDs and working with well-known artists in Nashville as a singer/songwriter. He could play most any musical instrument that you put in his hands.



Jay's greatest desire was to give his children all the love in the world that was possible. He really enjoyed taking his boys on adventurous camping and fishing trips every summer to Beavers Bend National Park in Oklahoma. Though they lived in the country, fished, rope-swung over creeks, built zip-lines & tree houses, cut their own firewood, etc., there was nothing like traveling several hours together to Oklahoma, setting up camp, telling stories around a campfire and just being guys.



His spirit soared as he enjoyed the open road motorcycling with his fiancee. Jay adored her and appreciated every precious moment they spent together traveling, working or just chilling. Jay had a heart bigger than the world, with notes dancing in his head and a song always on his lips. His wife-to-be will truly and deeply miss her best friend, her love and silly hippie cowboy from the depth of her soul.



Jay was loved by more people than he could ever have imagined, and has forever left an indelible precious mark on all our hearts. Though this loving dad, brother, son, uncle, friend and fiance has left us broken-hearted, we look forward to an incredible family reunion in the hereafter ...and will witness - in a glorious new way, his songs of praise to the Almighty.



Though music was certainly a great love of his, Jay's greatest love was family. Jay is survived by his loving family including his parents Orin and Pat Davidson; his fiancee, Natalie Hanson; his son and daughter-in-law Ryan & Melanie Davidson; his son and daughter-in-law Kyle & Debra Davidson; his son Bradley Davidson & fiancee Rebecca West; his son Justin Davidson; his five grandchildren (with one on the way); his brother & sister-in-law, Danny & Jennifer Davidson; his sister & brother-in-law Linda & Steve Hallford; his brother & sister-in-law David & Vicki Davidson; along with many loving nieces & nephews. Pallbearers will be Ryan Davidson, Kyle Davidson, Bradley Davidson, Justin Davidson, Blake Boren, Lakin Hallford & Ethan Hallford. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a ministry that Jay was dearly devoted to, Freedom Trainings Ministries - "Helping Local Churches Relationally Make Disciples". Below is the link for giving in his honor:



There will be a "Celebration of Life" reception honoring Jay at 5pm on Tuesday at the Vineyard Church; 5201 S. Broadway Ave; Tyler, TX 75703. Potluck will be served; contributions will be greatly appreciated. Please feel free to come share some of your fondest memories of Jay with his family.



Services for Jay Randall Davidson, 64, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Baker and Rev. Andy Fauss officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Davidson passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Tyler. He was born July 29, 1954 in Houston to O.W. and Patsy Shelley Davidson. Jay's father got a job in Tyler and moved the family from Pasadena in 1962; Jay spent the rest of his life in East Texas. Jay was raised in a Christian home and came to know Jesus as his personal Savior at a young age. He was blessed to have an awesome life-long father-son relationship with The One who created all.As a boy, Jay would sing and play his guitar for anyone who would listen; his primary audience being his loving and patient mother and unappreciative pooch name Snuffy. As a teenager, Jay owned horses, competed in rodeos alongside his sister, took flying lessons, scuba-dived and loved to water ski with his brother. Jay graduated from John Tyler High School then attended Tyler Junior College; he studied marketing, music, business & photography. Jay was also quite the carpenter; as a young man, he built the homestead barn on the family property long before the house was built on the same stretch of land.As a new father, Jay operated a construction equipment company selling products to contractors in the Southwest US. As his family grew, he traveled nationally; successfully marketing high-end pianos & keyboards to major music store chains, independent dealers and well-known pop, country and classical music artists. He occasionally worked part-time on construction projects, did subsidiary music consulting work, and performed gigs as requested. Jay traveled extensively, but his heart was never far away from home. When possible, Jay would take one of his sons with him; flying or driving to customers' locations, trade-shows, etc. At home and while traveling, Jay consistently read Christian Living books and enjoyed his daily Bible reading. He would take whatever time was necessary to visit with someone in a parking lot, airport or corporate office about their family, faith, etc. Heart-implanted scriptures would easily come to mind as he shared the gospel with others.Jay was an active member of the Vineyard Church in Tyler; he was a beloved worship leader and faithful companion to the men's prayer team, Bible study groups, Men's Bootcamp/SPAR, etc. He prayed regularly with friends, colleagues and family. He was a loving and devoted father, the most selfless human being you could ever meet. He never said "no" to a stranger and could befriend anyone. He had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor (although sometimes embarrassing to his kids). His smile made others smile, his laugh made others laugh, his singing made others sing and his love made others love.Jay led countless worship events and entertained many people at venues large and small; from Pine Cove Camp Special Events to quaint coffee shop engagements. He was never afraid of crowds and always brought the spirit of God to every performance; he mixed his musical talent with humorous anecdotes and thought-provoking insights. Music and love are the gateways to the soul and Jay opened those doors to many. Psalm 104:33 says, "I will sing to the LORD as long as I live; I will praise my God to my last breath!" (NLT). God knows Jay did exactly that.He passed his love for music on to his sons; a love that still runs deep ...and now, this love has an even more cherished depth. His two oldest sons (Ryan & Kyle) played bass guitar and drums in a family band that led worship services, performed at family functions and "entertained" neighbors during midnight practice sessions. Nothing brought Jay more joy than to lead a worship service or jam with his kids. As a professional musician, Jay enjoyed success in his own music studio, producing commercial jingles, recording CDs and working with well-known artists in Nashville as a singer/songwriter. He could play most any musical instrument that you put in his hands.Jay's greatest desire was to give his children all the love in the world that was possible. He really enjoyed taking his boys on adventurous camping and fishing trips every summer to Beavers Bend National Park in Oklahoma. Though they lived in the country, fished, rope-swung over creeks, built zip-lines & tree houses, cut their own firewood, etc., there was nothing like traveling several hours together to Oklahoma, setting up camp, telling stories around a campfire and just being guys.His spirit soared as he enjoyed the open road motorcycling with his fiancee. Jay adored her and appreciated every precious moment they spent together traveling, working or just chilling. Jay had a heart bigger than the world, with notes dancing in his head and a song always on his lips. His wife-to-be will truly and deeply miss her best friend, her love and silly hippie cowboy from the depth of her soul.Jay was loved by more people than he could ever have imagined, and has forever left an indelible precious mark on all our hearts. Though this loving dad, brother, son, uncle, friend and fiance has left us broken-hearted, we look forward to an incredible family reunion in the hereafter ...and will witness - in a glorious new way, his songs of praise to the Almighty.Though music was certainly a great love of his, Jay's greatest love was family. Jay is survived by his loving family including his parents Orin and Pat Davidson; his fiancee, Natalie Hanson; his son and daughter-in-law Ryan & Melanie Davidson; his son and daughter-in-law Kyle & Debra Davidson; his son Bradley Davidson & fiancee Rebecca West; his son Justin Davidson; his five grandchildren (with one on the way); his brother & sister-in-law, Danny & Jennifer Davidson; his sister & brother-in-law Linda & Steve Hallford; his brother & sister-in-law David & Vicki Davidson; along with many loving nieces & nephews. Pallbearers will be Ryan Davidson, Kyle Davidson, Bradley Davidson, Justin Davidson, Blake Boren, Lakin Hallford & Ethan Hallford. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a ministry that Jay was dearly devoted to, Freedom Trainings Ministries - "Helping Local Churches Relationally Make Disciples". Below is the link for giving in his honor: https://freedomtrainings.givingfuel.com/jay-randall-davidson There will be a "Celebration of Life" reception honoring Jay at 5pm on Tuesday at the Vineyard Church; 5201 S. Broadway Ave; Tyler, TX 75703. Potluck will be served; contributions will be greatly appreciated. Please feel free to come share some of your fondest memories of Jay with his family. Funeral Home Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler

7525 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler , TX 75703

(903) 581-2008 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close