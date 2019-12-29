Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Gustave Jasper Huff, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 27th, 2019 in Tyler, Texas after complications from strep pneumonia. Jasper was born in Henderson, Texas on April 18, 1936 to the late Gus and Ima (Keeling) Huff. He lived in the east Texas area all of his life, receiving his High School Diploma from Leverett's Chapel, an Associates Degree from Kilgore Jr. College, his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree from Stephen F. Austin. Jasper's work ethic began at the age of 11, when he made .50 per hour delivering groceries. He then drove cars for his father, who owned a body shop in Henderson. After graduation from college, Jasper began his career as an educator, serving many public schools in East Texas as a Band Director for 38 years and a principal for 8 years. He taught at James Bowie, Hughes Springs, Naples, White Oak, Lindale, Henderson, Hooks, Troup, Lindale (again), Chapel Hill and Van. He was a principal for the Lindale and Troup schools. To make ends meet, Jasper also drove for the Trailways Bus Company for 20 years. He loved taking tour buses of people all over the country. He also drove for Lightning Courier and Hertz. Jasper was a leader for many years in Churches of Christ around the area, where he led congregational singing for more than 50 years, served as a Deacon and served as an Elder in the church. Another past-time he enjoyed was singing. He loved singing with family, and enjoyed singing with the barbershop group The Sound Connection. He also played his saxophone with the Lake Country Symphonic Band for many years. Jasper is predeceased by his brother Floyd Huff and his granddaughter Deanna Hodge. He is survived by his life-long companion and best friend of 60 years, Joanna Huff and three children, Jan (Huff) and Greg Hodge of Crowley, Texas; Julie (Huff) and Jerry Monholland of Texarkana, Texas; and Jerry and Jennifer (Frazier) Huff of Chandler, Texas. Other grandchildren are: Jana (Monholland) and Tyler Barnes with their children Mason, Connor, and Reese; Jessica (Monholland) and Jake Jackson with their sons Case and Carson; Geoffrey Hodge; Krista Huff, Kalli Huff, and Hunter Huff. Brother, Harold and Pat Huff of Citrus Heights, California, Sisters Ima Gene and Danny Thomas of Grandview, Texas, Margaret and Richard Bee of Houston, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.



Visitation will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge Daugherty funeral home in Lindale, Texas from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at the Church of Christ in Whitehouse, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Jerry Monholland officiating. Memorials can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Tyler or Hospice of East Texas of Tyler.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2019

