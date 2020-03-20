Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Graveside service 3:00 PM Lindale City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Jarvis William "J.W." Hall, age 89 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Lindale City Cemetery with Rev. David Attebury officiating. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. J.W. passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at a Lindale nursing facility. He was born March 22, 1930 in Hawkins, Texas to the late, Charlie John and Mary L. (Wright) Hall. J.W. served his country in the United Sates Marines and was a lifelong resident of Tyler, Texas where he was a member of the Tyland Baptist Church. He enjoyed repairing things, particularly lawn mowers. J.W. retired after 38 years of service as a metal finisher and maintenance worker with the Carrier Corporation in Tyler. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dorothy Hall in 2005 and sister, Lucille Ward. J.W. is survived by daughters, Debbie Scott and husband, Owen of Lindale and Pam Johnson and husband, Donal of Tyler; sister, Pauline Hullett of Tyler; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and special friend, Lucy Vandergriff.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020

