Janie Cline Cape was called home to live with Jesus on February 7, 2020. She fought a courageous battle with cancer for five years and her greatest legacy was the enthusiasm she had for life and her positive attitude, even during difficult times. She wanted to enjoy life as much as possible while still on this wonderful earth, and her mission was to inspire others to treasure "the moment." She felt life was such a joyful gift from God, and her outlook was that the glass was always half-full. She tried to always have a cheerful smile even to strangers who needed it "right then." She was always ready to tell or hear a good joke. To her, laughter was the best medicine.



Janie was born May 26, 1937 in Hickory, NC and moved to Boone, NC when she was four years old. Her parents were JC & Freece (Peggy) Cline. She lived in Boone until she graduated from Appalachian High School and then went on to attend Meredith College in Raleigh, NC where she met her future husband, Eddie Funderburk, on a blind date. Eddie had just graduated from Auburn University and was serving two years in the U.S. Army as a Lt. at Fort Bragg, NC. They married and had three daughters. They were divorced in 1976 and Janie and her three daughters moved to West Palm Beach, FL. There, she met her true love and best friend, R. Randall "Randy" Cape of Tyler, Texas. They married in 1978 and she moved to Tyler where he owned Cape Drilling Co. They joined Green Acres Baptist Church, sang in the choir for many years, and were members of John Childs' Sunday School class. They both loved the Lord and loved being involved in many activities in the church. Both singing in two choirs, "Celebration Choir" and "The Highest Praise Senior Choir." She loved singing and traveling with the senior choir to many wonderful places, and singing concerts at each place, as well as singing all year to assisted living and nursing homes. She always said the only solo she would sing, would be during the rests.



Randy and Janie loved playing golf, snow skiing, hiking in the mountains (especially the Appalachian mountains), taking long walks on the beach in Jupiter, FL, attending Cowboy football games together, and later they bought a motor home and loved traveling the country with their two dogs "Peaches" and "LD" (little dog). For many years they enjoyed attending Janie's annual week-long family reunions, which were held all over the country.



They moved to Eagles Bluff Country Club and golf course community in Bullard, TX in 2008. Randy passed away in 2011. After Randy died, Janie's little dog Mattie, named after her mother, became her constant companion. Janie felt the greatest gift we could give to those who have gone before us was to live a purpose-filled life to the fullest and become even more involved in the church community and helping give back to others, whether needy, or just friends.



She loved staying busy and involved in Green Acres Baptist Church choir, Larry Bridges' Sunday School Class, WIN (Widows in Need), and anywhere else she could contribute, including



Her three children and spouses, five grandchildren, plus two great grandsons, were the best part of everything that was good in her life. She loved to cook and entertain, have big family gatherings, host birthday parties, 'pull out all the stops' at Christmastime, attend Dallas Cowboys football games, and plan family vacations where all the family would gather together under one roof. She was always looking for something to celebrate, as she loved her family with all her heart.



Janie is survived by her children, Lisa Phillips of Hobe Sound, FL, Joy Soto and husband Eddie of Ladson, SC, and Candy Conant and husband, Randy of Bullard, TX; grandchildren, Jennifer Hotaling of Stuart, FL, Tiffany Ferez and husband Frank of Daniel Island, SC, Austin Conant of Dallas, Kristin Conant of Bullard, and Connor Conant of Bullard; great-grandchildren, Lucas Ferez of Daniel Island, SC and Ryan Hotaling Curtis of Stuart, FL; sister, Linda Stevens and husband Bob of Aiken, SC; and brother, Larry Cline and wife, Frances of Greensboro, NC. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Jim Cline of Winston Salem, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607,



A memorial service for Janie will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, Samaritanspurse.org , or Green Acres Baptist Church, "Celebration Choir" & "Highest Praise" members and orchestra - For Benevolence Fund, 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler TX 75701. 