Janice Lewis Rogers, 79, Tyler, formerly of College Station,Texas, went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019, after a six year battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Janice was born and raised in Somerville, Texas, on August 26, 1939, the oldest daughter of Milton and Marguerite Lewis. She described growing up in Somerville as ideal. She worked at her parents' City Cafe, and she was very involved in everything academically, athletically, and socially at school. She became a Christian at an early age, and her faith was evident throughout her life.



Janice attended Blinn College in Brenham. She married Joe L. Rogers on March 27, 1959. Janice worked at GMAC in Bryan, and then they moved to Dallas. Janice was a homemaker to their three children, born in the first 6 years of their marriage. Humble Oil and Refining Company moved the family 9 times over the next 19 years throughout Texas, Colorado, and Illinois. Janice always made a warm and loving home wherever they lived, and she made many friends with her kind, generous, and sweet nature. She had a fierce love for her family, and she cherished time with them.



Janice began working when they settled in Kingwood, Texas. They were members at Kingwood Baptist Church, and she was actively involved in youth programs. Janice had a 15 year career with Humble ISD system first at Bear Branch Elementary, Kingwood, as the front office attendant where she was beloved by the students and parents. She had a genuine compassion for new students as her children had often been the new kids. She then moved to the main HISD office as secretary to the assistant superintendent. She had a servants heart, and upon retiring to College Station, she volunteered for 19 years with Meals on Wheels of Brazos Valley, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library, and supported the Aggies in all events. They joined First Baptist Church of College Station, and she was very involved with the mission startup team that planted Living Hope Baptist Church in College Station. It was here that Janice recommitted her life to Christ. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. She modeled kindness, compassion, and perseverance. Her strong work ethic, life lessons, and thoughtful gestures, will stay with the family.



Janice is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Nancy Curling. Survivors include husband Joe L. Rogers, Tyler, formerly of College Station; sons Joel Lewis Rogers, Somerville, Jon Scott Rogers, Corpus Christi; daughter Leigh Ann Miller and husband Mark Miller, Tyler. Grandchildren Joel Mitchell Rogers, Megan Rogers Bratton and husband Nick Bratton, Jonyce Leigh Ann Rogers, Jon Scott Rogers Jr., Kathryn Ann Miller and Kelli Austin Miller. Cousins Pat Wilkening, Forest "Buddy" Lewis and wife Julia, niece Christy Curling Sablatura and nephew Daniel Geriod Curling.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11 a.m., at Living Hope Baptist Church in College Station.



Memorials can be made to Smith County Alzheimer's Alliance, Heart to Heart Hospice, Tyler, Texas, Meals on Wheels Brazos Valley or the .

