Janet Aurelia Muckleroy Faulkner of Austin passed away January 23, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born August 19, 1925 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to James Hamilton Muckleroy and Lillian Ruth Pate Muckleroy.



Mrs. Faulkner is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Wendell D. Faulkner, both parents, stepfather Martin Adler, and brother James Hamilton Muckleroy. She is survived by four sons, Wendell D. Faulkner, Jr., and wife Julie of Midland; Bruce C. Faulkner, and wife Mary Lauren of Tyler; J. Carroll Faulkner and wife Martha of Austin; Douglas G. Faulkner and wife Johanne of Marble Falls; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



Mrs. Faulkner attended St. Mary's Academy of Austin and is a 1942 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School where she was a member of the Red Jackets, the Polyhemian Sorority and was Queen Nominee for the Jr. and Sr. class. She attended the



On June 9, 1945, Janet married Wendell D. Faulkner of Austin. In 1948 they moved to Barstow and then on to Pecos in 1950 where they raised four sons. Janet was a member of the 20th Century Club and St. Marks Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. In 1980 she was Director of the Census for the West Texas Region.



Janet returned to Austin in 2002 and had been an active member of the Readers Guild Auxiliary, the Austin Woman's Club and the Austin High "Lunch Bunch". She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.



A service will be held on at 10:00 am Monday, January 27th at Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel 3125 N. Lamar Blvd in Austin with a reception to follow afterwards. A private burial and graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Pecos.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West of the Pecos Museum, P.O. Box 1784 Pecos, TX 79772 .



Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas - (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com

