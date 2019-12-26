Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Janeal Rutledge Knight passed away after a brief illness on December 22, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas, the only child of Loyd and Loneta Rutledge. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1948 and graduated college in 1952 from Abilene Christian College with honors and a bachelor's degree of education. It was at Abilene Christian that Janeal met the love of her life, Lee Roger Knight. After graduation, Janeal moved to Houston and taught first grade while Roger completed medical school at Baylor College of Medicine. They married on August 24, 1954 and lived in Little Rock, Arkansas and Albuquerque, New Mexico before moving to Tyler in 1959 to raise their family and start Roger's medical practice.



Janeal was involved with the



Having been an only child, Janeal always wanted a large family. She and Roger were the proud parents of their 4 children and 11 grandchildren. Janeal had the joy of welcoming her 7 great-grandchildren (plus one due in January) into her life after Roger's passing in 2011. She lived her life with loving kindness, generosity, dignity and grace until she met her savior, Jesus Christ, face to face on December 22nd. Janeal particularly loved the Bible verse John 1:16 "For from His fullness we have all received, grace upon grace."



Janeal was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger Knight, and her wonderful parents, Loyd and Loneta Rutledge. She is survived by her four children and spouses, Paul and Janice Knight, Grant and Leanne Knight, Lee and Mark North, and Amy and Chris Lowery. "Gran Jan's" grandchildren are Jennifer Stroupe (Bobby), Courtney Atwood (Taylor), Jeffrey Knight (Kelli), Erin Wessel (Jared), Sydney Ward (Adam), Mackenzie Moore (Lauren), Jonathan Knight, Taylor Knight (Rachel), Caroline Lowery, Maclaine Lowery, and Harper Lowery. Her great-grandchildren are Waverley and Finnley Stroupe, Lanier and Maxine Knight, Grace and Russell Atwood, Rhett and Reagan Wessel. She is also survived by a niece and 4 nephews.



Services will be held at West Erwin Church of Christ at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with a private graveside service held prior to the memorial. A visitation/reception will be held at Willow Brook Country Club at 1:00 p.m. after the memorial service. Pallbearers are Jeffery Knight, Jonathan Knight, Taylor Knight, Bobby Stroupe, Taylor Atwood, Adam Ward and Jared Wessel.



In lieu of flowers and if desired, memorials may be made to the Dr. L. Roger & Janeal Knight Endowed Scholarship. ACU Gift Records, ACU Box 29132, Abilene, TX 79699.



