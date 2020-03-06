Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Portwood Cooper passed away March 4, 2020. She was born October 20, 1927, in



Jane graduated from Whitehouse High School and Federal Business College in Tyler. She retired as credit manager for Broadway Furniture Store.



Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband Billy Ray Cooper, brother Harold Reed "Pete" Portwood and sister Betty Portwood Bradshaw.



She is survived by her son, Thomas Ray Cooper and wife Sue of Whitehouse, Texas; daughter, Debbie Cooper Johnson and husband Don Robert of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren, including Cooper Lee Johnson and wife Kathryn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Rani Cooper Escalante and husband Bet of Houston, Texas, Carol Ina Cooper Neeley and husband Nathan of Houston, Texas, Cadie Johnson Kelly and husband Nick of Tyler, Texas; 8 great- grandchildren, including Hailey and Hannah Johnson, Brynden, Bree Ella and Blaine Escalante, Thomas, Cooper and Teddy Neeley; brother, Bill Portwood of Whitehouse, Texas and sister-in-law, Annette Portwood of Whitehouse, Texas. Jane is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Jane was loved by everyone she knew. Her cooking was unmatched as she was the best cook in the world (following in her mother's footsteps). Jane played mahjong, with a group of friends, weekly for many years. She loved a lively conversation and being surrounded by friends and family. Jane's compassion, service to others and grace made her a unique and special person. Her son and daughter were the center of her world, but she also cared for and loved her entire immediate and extended family. She especially loved and worried about her siblings. In her Bible, she wrote that her loved ones were her life. For many years, Jane's husband, children, siblings, nieces and nephews looked forward to scrumptious goodies at her open house on Christmas Eve.



Pallbearers will be Jim Linderman, Ted Odom, Steve Lee, Don Robert Johnson, Cooper Johnson, Bet Escalante and Nathan Neely.



Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 and services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, 215 E Front Street, Tyler, TX 75702.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at



Jane Portwood Cooper passed away March 4, 2020. She was born October 20, 1927, in Smith county Texas, to Harrison Reed and Gail Agnew Portwood.Jane graduated from Whitehouse High School and Federal Business College in Tyler. She retired as credit manager for Broadway Furniture Store.Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband Billy Ray Cooper, brother Harold Reed "Pete" Portwood and sister Betty Portwood Bradshaw.She is survived by her son, Thomas Ray Cooper and wife Sue of Whitehouse, Texas; daughter, Debbie Cooper Johnson and husband Don Robert of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren, including Cooper Lee Johnson and wife Kathryn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Rani Cooper Escalante and husband Bet of Houston, Texas, Carol Ina Cooper Neeley and husband Nathan of Houston, Texas, Cadie Johnson Kelly and husband Nick of Tyler, Texas; 8 great- grandchildren, including Hailey and Hannah Johnson, Brynden, Bree Ella and Blaine Escalante, Thomas, Cooper and Teddy Neeley; brother, Bill Portwood of Whitehouse, Texas and sister-in-law, Annette Portwood of Whitehouse, Texas. Jane is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Jane was loved by everyone she knew. Her cooking was unmatched as she was the best cook in the world (following in her mother's footsteps). Jane played mahjong, with a group of friends, weekly for many years. She loved a lively conversation and being surrounded by friends and family. Jane's compassion, service to others and grace made her a unique and special person. Her son and daughter were the center of her world, but she also cared for and loved her entire immediate and extended family. She especially loved and worried about her siblings. In her Bible, she wrote that her loved ones were her life. For many years, Jane's husband, children, siblings, nieces and nephews looked forward to scrumptious goodies at her open house on Christmas Eve.Pallbearers will be Jim Linderman, Ted Odom, Steve Lee, Don Robert Johnson, Cooper Johnson, Bet Escalante and Nathan Neely.Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 and services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, 215 E Front Street, Tyler, TX 75702.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org . To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close