Jane (Carlson) Peterson

Service Information
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Whitehouse Cemetery
Obituary
Jane Carlson Peterson, 85, passed away July 10, 2019. She married the late Richard Francis "Pete" Peterson, on Aug. 23, 1953, in Ashville, N.Y. She is survived by a sister, Ruth Brown; brother, Wilner "Tom" (Chris) Carlson; five sons: Richard (Wanda) David (Ella), Dale (Debbie) Don (Kim) and Randy (Tanya) Peterson; grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and nephews and nieces. A graveside service will be held at the Whitehouse Cemetery Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 9 a.m.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 23, 2019
