Jane Carlson Peterson, 85, passed away July 10, 2019. She married the late Richard Francis "Pete" Peterson, on Aug. 23, 1953, in Ashville, N.Y. She is survived by a sister, Ruth Brown; brother, Wilner "Tom" (Chris) Carlson; five sons: Richard (Wanda) David (Ella), Dale (Debbie) Don (Kim) and Randy (Tanya) Peterson; grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and nephews and nieces. A graveside service will be held at the Whitehouse Cemetery Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 9 a.m.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 23, 2019