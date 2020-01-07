Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Lee Chandler, 72, died on January 3, 2020, following a short illness. She was born on January 20, 1947, and immediately began her lifelong habit of bringing unconditional love and joy to all who came within her graceful presence, as well as many others who never did but surely felt it. Her life was a precious gift to everyone who knew her.



Jane was the fourth child (and only daughter) of the late Ruby L. Morgan and the late Edward C. Morgan. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward C. (Buddy) Morgan, Jr., Charles Morgan, and Thomas Morgan, as well as her stepson, Joseph M. Chandler III.



She was born and raised in Mississippi, spending her childhood in Meridian before moving to Petal where she graduated from high school in 1965. She earned a degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, and soon after began her career in radiology.



Jane was accomplished in her work and rose to become a director at several hospitals in Georgia and Texas. Throughout her career, she always placed patients and their care first, believing that, as children of God, all people should be treated with kindness, grace and compassion. In 2017, she retired as the Director of Imaging and Radiology at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.



As much as she enjoyed her work, however, Jane's true passion in life was her family. She had two sons to whom she was devoted completely, always providing them with love and support. As they grew up, she was a model of hope and optimism, courage and grace, and when she passed, she left them with a lifetime of precious memories and a firm belief in the goodness of life.



In 1993, Jane married Michael Chandler, expanding her family reach even wider. Together, Jane and Michael built Air Chandler Heating/Cooling & Duct Cleaning into a successful company throughout East Texas. With their blended family, they created many loving memories, most vividly when they celebrated their beloved New Orleans Saints football team with their annual family reunion in New Orleans.



While Jane's passage through this life feels painfully brief, her family takes comfort and inspiration from knowing that she dedicated every ounce of herself to faith, family, laughter, generosity, and love, believing that these were the qualities of a life well lived.



Jane is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Joseph Michael Chandler, Jr.; her sons, Joey Lee (Julie) and Jud Lee (Janie); her four grandchildren about whom she declared to be the completion of her joy and happiness: Garrett, Steven, Thatcher, and Emily; her brother, Ira Morgan (Barbara) of Meridian, Mississippi, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dearly loved extended family.



Her family would like to thank all of Jane's caregivers at the



A visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home in Chandler, Texas. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, beginning with a second visitation with family at 2:00 p.m. and service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Hattiesburg.



Donations in Jane's name may be made to God's Open Hands Food Bank, 309 Third Street, Chandler, Texas 75758.



