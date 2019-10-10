Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Elizabeth McHam entered into heaven at age 98, on Monday October 7, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1921 in Roxton, TX to James and Vera White. Jane was married to Fred McHam for 56 years. He preceded her in death as did her two sisters, Mary Shorthose and Christine Coker and her two brothers, Corrie White and James White.



Jane was a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church in Tyler where she served in the Guild of the Nativity, Episcopal Church Women, All Saints Guild, Paper Guild and was a part of Primetimers. She was also a member of TASCA and the Newcomers Club. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was loved by her family and all those who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Evette Gentry of Colorado Springs, CO, grandson Aaron Gentry and wife, Leslie of Hurst, grandson Adam Gentry and wife, Kirstin of Whangarei, New Zealand and 5 great grandchildren. Burial will be at 12:00 o'clock Friday at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home and service following at Christ Episcopal Church at 2:00 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Young Life.



