Service Information Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home 1414 S Main St Henderson , TX 75654 (903)-657-2562 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane Bryce Wilhite, aged 77, of Henderson, peacefully went to be with her Lord surrounded by family and caregivers. Jane, born on March 31, 1942, was the daughter of Velma Grimes Bryce and Homer Lee Bryce of Henderson, Texas. She spent the entirety of her childhood in Henderson and graduated from Henderson High School. After graduation she attended Baylor University for several semesters while ultimately graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University with Bachelors degree in Education. While attending SFASU she met and soon married the love of her life Michael Terry Wilhite. Together they finished their Masters degrees in Education before moving to Henderson to begin their careers in Education. Jane taught the fifth grade in Henderson for several years before starting her family. Jane and Mike had two children: Lee Ann and Michael. Jane was the gold standard for being a storybook mom, wife and homemaker; her family and home were her pride and joy. She took great pride in making her home cozy and warm for those who lived and visited there. Having a natural "green thumb", she could grow any indoor plant and mastered the art of growing beautiful roses which she lovingly tended to. Jane was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Henderson where she served as a children's choir teacher and on various church committees. For many years Jane devoted her time to the Henderson Garden Club, The Renaissance Club, Varied Arts Club, Forum, and Main Street Advisory Board to mention a few. Jane was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association for many years where she showed and actively competed across the Southwest in Western Pleasure competitions. Both she and her beloved horses were very successful in many competitions. This time period opened the door for many fun travels and new friendships.



Jane possessed the knack for making all feel comfortable in her presence with a warm and disarming sense of humor and genuineness. Even as she walked through end of life her wit, personality, and sense of timing never faded as she was forced to deal with her new normal. She will certainly be missed by the men in the shoe department at Neiman Marcus and a few other regular stops she liked to make! Greeting Jane in heaven is her husband of 53 years, Michael Terry Wilhite, parents, Homer and Velma Bryce, and Sister Judy Bryce McMillin. With beautiful memories to cherish, Jane leaves behind son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Laurie Wilhite of Santa Fe, New Mexico, daughter and son-in-law, Lee Ann and Andy Mills of Henderson; grandchildren Harrison Andrew Mills, John Michael Mills, and Mary Ann-Frances Mills of Henderson, and sister Jerry Ann Blackwell of Henderson, brother-in-law Jim McMillin of Dallas, with many nieces and nephews and a bevy of treasured extended family and friends. Jane's family would like to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the caregivers who lovingly and tirelessly cared for our mom. They too fell prey to Jane's warmth, wit, and touch of mischievousness as they cared for her in such a way that truly only angels on earth could do. Leigh Ann Morris, Regina Fletcher, LaShonda Garland-Chambers, Cindy Adams, Vanessa Barron, Lydia Brown, and Jane Brightwell. They have been a gift from God. A Celebration service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Henderson with Rev. David Higgs and Michael Wilhite officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Jane's family invites you to join them in the FLC after the service for a time of fellowship. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Harrison and John Michael Mills, John Jones, Doug Mills, Gaylord Hughey, Donovan Dickeson, Pedro Ramirez, and Scott Crawford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either The First Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 207 West Main St. Henderson, Texas 75654 or The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson 710 Robertson Blvd. Henderson, Texas 75652. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at

Mary Jane Bryce Wilhite, aged 77, of Henderson, peacefully went to be with her Lord surrounded by family and caregivers. Jane, born on March 31, 1942, was the daughter of Velma Grimes Bryce and Homer Lee Bryce of Henderson, Texas. She spent the entirety of her childhood in Henderson and graduated from Henderson High School. After graduation she attended Baylor University for several semesters while ultimately graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University with Bachelors degree in Education. While attending SFASU she met and soon married the love of her life Michael Terry Wilhite. Together they finished their Masters degrees in Education before moving to Henderson to begin their careers in Education. Jane taught the fifth grade in Henderson for several years before starting her family. Jane and Mike had two children: Lee Ann and Michael. Jane was the gold standard for being a storybook mom, wife and homemaker; her family and home were her pride and joy. She took great pride in making her home cozy and warm for those who lived and visited there. Having a natural "green thumb", she could grow any indoor plant and mastered the art of growing beautiful roses which she lovingly tended to. Jane was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Henderson where she served as a children's choir teacher and on various church committees. For many years Jane devoted her time to the Henderson Garden Club, The Renaissance Club, Varied Arts Club, Forum, and Main Street Advisory Board to mention a few. Jane was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association for many years where she showed and actively competed across the Southwest in Western Pleasure competitions. Both she and her beloved horses were very successful in many competitions. This time period opened the door for many fun travels and new friendships.Jane possessed the knack for making all feel comfortable in her presence with a warm and disarming sense of humor and genuineness. Even as she walked through end of life her wit, personality, and sense of timing never faded as she was forced to deal with her new normal. She will certainly be missed by the men in the shoe department at Neiman Marcus and a few other regular stops she liked to make! Greeting Jane in heaven is her husband of 53 years, Michael Terry Wilhite, parents, Homer and Velma Bryce, and Sister Judy Bryce McMillin. With beautiful memories to cherish, Jane leaves behind son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Laurie Wilhite of Santa Fe, New Mexico, daughter and son-in-law, Lee Ann and Andy Mills of Henderson; grandchildren Harrison Andrew Mills, John Michael Mills, and Mary Ann-Frances Mills of Henderson, and sister Jerry Ann Blackwell of Henderson, brother-in-law Jim McMillin of Dallas, with many nieces and nephews and a bevy of treasured extended family and friends. Jane's family would like to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the caregivers who lovingly and tirelessly cared for our mom. They too fell prey to Jane's warmth, wit, and touch of mischievousness as they cared for her in such a way that truly only angels on earth could do. Leigh Ann Morris, Regina Fletcher, LaShonda Garland-Chambers, Cindy Adams, Vanessa Barron, Lydia Brown, and Jane Brightwell. They have been a gift from God. A Celebration service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Henderson with Rev. David Higgs and Michael Wilhite officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Jane's family invites you to join them in the FLC after the service for a time of fellowship. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Harrison and John Michael Mills, John Jones, Doug Mills, Gaylord Hughey, Donovan Dickeson, Pedro Ramirez, and Scott Crawford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either The First Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 207 West Main St. Henderson, Texas 75654 or The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson 710 Robertson Blvd. Henderson, Texas 75652. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawforacrim.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close