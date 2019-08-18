Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Jan Dennis Clayton, 77, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Tyler with Rev. Jenni Marshall officiating.



Mrs. Clayton passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Tyler. She was born December 27, 1941 in Tyler to A.E. and Jackie Dennis. She spent her early life in Tyler and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1960. She then attended Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, VA and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. She was married to husband, Joe D. Clayton in 1964. In 1979, they moved to Fredericksburg, TX and then to Kerrville, TX before moving back to Tyler in 1987.



During her career, Jan established and owned IMAGES, a national design and manufacturing firm creating trade and design-show exhibit spaces for large horse farms and national companies. For 25 years, she owned and operated Bittersweet Arabian Horse Farm, where she trained and showed horses and taught English equitation.



Jan was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Tyler where she served as a deacon and as a Stephen Minister. She also belonged to the Junior League of Tyler, the East Texas Women's Symphony League, Chi Omega Sorority and the Arabian Horse Association of America. She enjoyed volunteering for the Literacy Council of Tyler as a teacher, the St. Louis School Riding Program, helping special needs riders, and the Texas Rose Festival, participating on numerous committees, as well as being a Lady-in-Waiting in 1961. Jan loved God, her family and the many friends she made throughout her life.



Jan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving family including her husband of 55 years, Joe D. Clayton; sister, Dinah Dennis; sons, Joe D. Clayton II and wife Amy, Jim D. Clayton and wife Cindy; daughter, Catherine Clayton; and granddaughters, Ashley, Caroline and Clementene Clayton.



If desired, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 230 Rusk Street, Tyler, TX 75701 or to the .



A memorial service for Jan Dennis Clayton, 77, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Tyler with Rev. Jenni Marshall officiating.Mrs. Clayton passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Tyler. She was born December 27, 1941 in Tyler to A.E. and Jackie Dennis. She spent her early life in Tyler and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1960. She then attended Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, VA and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. She was married to husband, Joe D. Clayton in 1964. In 1979, they moved to Fredericksburg, TX and then to Kerrville, TX before moving back to Tyler in 1987.During her career, Jan established and owned IMAGES, a national design and manufacturing firm creating trade and design-show exhibit spaces for large horse farms and national companies. For 25 years, she owned and operated Bittersweet Arabian Horse Farm, where she trained and showed horses and taught English equitation.Jan was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Tyler where she served as a deacon and as a Stephen Minister. She also belonged to the Junior League of Tyler, the East Texas Women's Symphony League, Chi Omega Sorority and the Arabian Horse Association of America. She enjoyed volunteering for the Literacy Council of Tyler as a teacher, the St. Louis School Riding Program, helping special needs riders, and the Texas Rose Festival, participating on numerous committees, as well as being a Lady-in-Waiting in 1961. Jan loved God, her family and the many friends she made throughout her life.Jan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving family including her husband of 55 years, Joe D. Clayton; sister, Dinah Dennis; sons, Joe D. Clayton II and wife Amy, Jim D. Clayton and wife Cindy; daughter, Catherine Clayton; and granddaughters, Ashley, Caroline and Clementene Clayton.If desired, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 230 Rusk Street, Tyler, TX 75701 or to the . Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations