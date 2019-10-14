Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

J.W. "Smitty" Smith, 81 of Tyler, Texas went to his heavenly home on October 12, 2019. J.W. was born on September 23, 1938 in Houston Texas. He graduated from Gladewater High School in 1957. He joined the United States Navy after graduation and served his country as a member of the Hurricane Hunters. J.W. was an elder in his church and spent many years teaching adult Sunday School. He worked for Brookshires Grocery for many years and after retirement spent 13 years delivering for Meals on Wheels. His passion was serving others and he loved this ministry.



J.W. was a huge sports fan. He loved his Rangers and Cowboys. He also loved going to high school football games.He played baseball in high school and also played softball in the church league. He coached his sons soccer teams.He also loved taking his camper out to the lake whenever he got a chance.



J.W. was preceded in death by his parents, Elzie and Lois Smith; two sisters, Lucille Marcontell and Joyce Ross; three sons and daughter in law, James A. Smith, Michael D. Smith, Jeremy D. & Lisa A. Smith; two granddaughters, Emily N. Smith and Haleigh N.Smith.



Visitation for J.W. will be Tuesday evening October 15, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 p.m.



Funeral services will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ron Byrd officiating.



Burial will be at the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with military honors.



J.W. "Smitty" Smith, 81 of Tyler, Texas went to his heavenly home on October 12, 2019. J.W. was born on September 23, 1938 in Houston Texas. He graduated from Gladewater High School in 1957. He joined the United States Navy after graduation and served his country as a member of the Hurricane Hunters. J.W. was an elder in his church and spent many years teaching adult Sunday School. He worked for Brookshires Grocery for many years and after retirement spent 13 years delivering for Meals on Wheels. His passion was serving others and he loved this ministry.J.W. was a huge sports fan. He loved his Rangers and Cowboys. He also loved going to high school football games.He played baseball in high school and also played softball in the church league. He coached his sons soccer teams.He also loved taking his camper out to the lake whenever he got a chance.J.W. was preceded in death by his parents, Elzie and Lois Smith; two sisters, Lucille Marcontell and Joyce Ross; three sons and daughter in law, James A. Smith, Michael D. Smith, Jeremy D. & Lisa A. Smith; two granddaughters, Emily N. Smith and Haleigh N.Smith.Visitation for J.W. will be Tuesday evening October 15, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 p.m.Funeral services will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Ron Byrd officiating.Burial will be at the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with military honors. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 14, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close