Graveside memorial services for James William McCullars, 57, of Overton, formerly of Tyler, will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery in Tyler. Arrangements are under direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Mr. McCullars passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 in Overton. He was born April 2, 1962 in Tyler to the late James William McCullars, Sr. and the late Patricia Crouch McCullars. Prior to being disabled, he worked as a roofer and a volunteer for the Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department and at one time served as the Fire Chief. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars and making things with his hands. He loved his two dogs.
Survivors include a daughter, Kristin McCullars of Flint; a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Jeff Worrell of Jacksonville; a niece and nephew-in-law, Becky and David Gallimore; a nephew, and niece-in-law, James and Sara Worrell; two great nieces, Madelynn Gallimore and Olivia Worrell; and a great nephew, Fletcher Worrell.
The family will receive friends at Rosehill Cemetery, Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, prior to service.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 9, 2019