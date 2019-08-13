Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Memorial Gathering Following Services 17110 FM 2661 Flint , TX Send Flowers Obituary

James Wiley (Jim) Jenkins, a longtime Tyler attorney, died at his home August 9, 2019, at the age of 72. Before going to join his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Jim was also known to family and friends as a great conversationalist, host of home gatherings, and an affable all-around guy. Jim was born to Wiley Woodrow and Geraldine Duhe Jenkins on October 2, 1946, in Pascagoula, Mississippi. At age four Jim moved to Tyler and attended Tyler public schools all twelve years, graduating from Robert E. Lee in 1964. After two years at Tyler Junior College he attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he received his law degree. He returned to Tyler to practice law, primarily family practice. Later, he would turn his attention to oil and gas, commercial and residential real estate, and various speculative investments.Jim was a dog lover and over the years owned numerous Irish wolf hounds and Shar Peis, which he adored. He was a lover of music, especially that of John Denver. He often loved to discuss his two great passions--the Bible and politics--and held strong opinions on both, but he could hold forth on many other topics as well. His friends were enlightened, angered, amused, or inspired by their lengthy conversations with him. As a student of the Bible, Jim could quote countless verses of scripture and especially loved its many prophecies about the return of Jesus.Jim was a member of First Baptist Church in Tyler and also frequently attended Green Acres Baptist Church. He received a number of honors and belonged to various prestigious organizations. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Wiley Jenkins. He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-two years, Pamela Pierce Jenkins; son Robert and wife Janelle Jenkins; two grandchildren, Jack and Caroline; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Will Turman; nephew Jed Turman; niece Jennifer Turman Smith and husband Dr. Kyle Smith, their children Luke, Macy, Wilson, Sutton, and Marshall Smith; Patrick Mea; Tiffany Mea; her son Cassius Dryden; and a host of wonderful friends.A memorial celebration of Jim's life and faith will be at 2:00 p.m., August 14, at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. The family will have a private burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to an informal reception and visitation, to be held immediately following the service at 17110 FM 2661, Flint, TX.If desired, memorials may be sent to King of Kings Ministry, P.O. Box 427 Jerusalem, 91003 ISRAEL. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019

