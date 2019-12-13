Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Memorial service 3:00 PM Chapel of Marvin United Methodist Church Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Vincent Palmisano, age 83, of North Hutchinson Island, FL passed away November 11, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL. He was born in Youngstown, OH on August 26, 1936 to Mary Means and James Vincent Palmisano, Sr.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler, TX, with his son-in-law, Dr. Doug Baker, presiding.



Jim was a loving, hard-working and loyal family man. Known to many as "Papa", Jim was happiest when in the company of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved cars, staying fit, and always a slice of his wife's apple pie. Graduating with honors from the University of Southern California, Jim had a 25-year career in residential Real Estate; including rising to the level of Senior Vice President at Coldwell Banker, and owning and operating his own company, Consumer First. In business, Jim was an honest and respected man of his word.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Charlene Green Palmisano. Together, their life's journey led them from San Gabriel and Arcadia, CA to Scottsdale, AZ, Houston, TX, Laguna Niguel, CA, Bonita Springs, FL, and most recently to the serene oceanfront of North Hutchinson Island. Jim is also survived by his sisters, Bette Palmisano (Sierra Madre, CA) and Crystal Vetter (Scottsdale, AZ); by his children, Gina Baker (and husband Doug) and Lisa Gerardi (and husband Chuck); by his six grandchildren, Bryan Baker (and wife Kirsten), Rebecca Etter (and husband Trey), Brianna Gerardi, Brittany Naylor (and husband Alex), Brendan Gerardi, and Jake Gerardi; and by his four great-grandchildren, McKinley Baker, Abigail Etter, Nora Naylor, Piper Naylor; and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice (Stuart, FL), Marvin UMC Foundation (Tyler, TX), or The King's Academy scholarship fund (West Palm Beach, FL).

