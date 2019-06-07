Memorial graveside services for Jim Rexford Whitman, 76, Chandler, are scheduled for 11:00 am, Monday, June 10 at Mt. Sylvan Cemetery.
Mr. Whitman passed away on March 21, 2019.
He was born October 27, 1942 in Lakewood, Ohio. He served as a technician on nuclear missiles in the US Air Force and was an engineer on the Cottonbelt and Southern Pacific railroad. Driving a train was his life. Jim also enjoyed hunting.
Jim is survived by his four children, Dwayne, Brandi, Tracy and Todd; brothers, Davy Whitman & family and Tommy Whitman; many very loved grandchildren, nieces and nephews; his railroad brothers, Billy Null, Bubba Williams and many more; and the love of his life, Mary Lou Whitman Darden.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 7, 2019