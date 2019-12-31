James P. Challinor, 70, of Overton, passed away on December 22, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. He was born January 30, 1949, in Colville, Washington to James Edward Challinor and Edith Roe Challinor.



Mr. Challinor was a Vietnam Veteran, he worked as a logger in Washington and after moving to Texas he worked as a welder in construction.



He is preceded in death by his father, James Edward Challinor.



He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Dianna Gibson of Overton; son, James Carleton Challinor and wife Misty of Deer Park, WA; daughters, Laura Williams of Springdale, WA, Lindsay Challinor of Chattaroy, WA; mother, Edith Roe Challinor; brother, Mike Challinor of Colville, WA; sister, Kathy McNinch of Colville, WA; grandchildren Olivia, Michael, Crystal, Ashley, Sabrina, Samantha, Colton, and Nicholas; several great-grandchildren.



Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.

