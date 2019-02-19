James Mitchell Reed (11/11/1939 - 2/13/2019)
James "Jim" Reed, 79, went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2019. He was born in Tyler, Texas on November 11, 1939. He is survived by a son, John Reed of Tyler and wife, Mindy; daughter, Lana Fried of Jefferson; son, Joel Reed of Valparaiso, IN; grandsons, Zachary Reed, Caleb Reed and Andrew Reed; granddaughter, Bethany Reed, along with a host of loving relatives and friends.

He was a graduate of Tyler High and attended Tyler Junior College and East Texas State University/A&M Commerce. He served in the US Army. He was a charter member of Tyland Baptist Church and was the owner of Electric Motor Shop of Tyler.

Visitation will be 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with funeral at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Tyland Baptist Church with Rev. David Mahfood officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah cemetery in Pine Mills. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .

