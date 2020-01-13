Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Overton , TX View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Overton , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. James Merriwether Hamilton, Sr., 91, of Overton, passed away on January 10, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. He was born October 9, 1928, in Monroe, Louisiana, to the late J.D. and Lady Belle McCleish Hamilton.



Funeral services for Dr. Hamilton will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Overton, Texas. Burial will be at the Overton City Cemetery.



Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.



He married the love of his life, Sharon Hamilton on March 14, 1953. He graduated from Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana at 16, graduated Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 19 and graduated LSU medical school, New Orleans at 23. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Overton where he served as a deacon. He was a doctor for 63 years in Overton. He began his practice in 1957. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially loved helping people through his medical practice.



Survivors include his wife, Sharon Hamilton of Overton, son, Dr. James M. Hamilton, Jr. and wife Pam of Jasper; daughter, Kristen Stokes and husband Dyle of Chatham, IL; 5 grandchildren, Lauren Bean and husband Ira, Rachel Gaulding and husband Alan, Trent Stokes and wife Britney, Sydney Stokes and Logan Stokes; 6 great-grandchildren, Ella Powell, John Gaulding, Daniel Gaulding, Cara Gaulding, Ira Bean V, and Gavin Stokes.



Pallbearers are Vernon Brown, Dennis May, Bobby Pellham, Jake Jackson, Steve Wedgeworth, Tommy Utzman, Logan Stokes and Ira Bean IV.



Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.



In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Overton.



