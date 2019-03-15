Graveside services for James Lewis Black, 91, of Tyler who passed away on March 12, 2019 will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler with Pastor Robert Carter officiating. James was born on December 25, 1927 to Floyd and Alma Lancaster Black in a log cabin in Martin's Mill, TX.
He graduated from Martin's Mill High School and went to H.C.J.C. (TVCC) on a basketball scholarship. He served two years in the Korea Conflict, October 5, 1950 to October 1, 1952. He retired from TXU after 37 years.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Brock Black and brother, Nolan Black.
James is survived by the love of his life, Peggy McGill Black; son, Kenny Black (Myra) of Texarkana; daughter, Cindy Jones of Longview; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild; three stepsons, Randy McGill (Lori), Kyle McGill ( Jill) and Mark McGill, all of Chandler; five step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Nell Black of Canton.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 PM the Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery in Tyler, one hour prior to the graveside service.
Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler
215 E. Front St.
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 592-6553
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019