Services for James Ingram, Jr. will be held at Noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Massey officiating, with a graveside to follow at County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. before the service.James Ingram, Jr. was born August 17, 1927 to the late Jim & Bell Ingram in Free Stone County, Texas. After attending school in Free Stone County, he enlisted in the U.S. Army . He was united in Holy Matrimony to Fannie Ingram. He moved to California in 1960, and worked for the City of Los Angeles for 22 years. After retirement, he returned to Texas and became a member of County Line Baptist Church under the leadership of Ralph Massey. He served as a Deacon of the church for many years.On February 28, 2019, Mr. James Ingram passed away at the age of 91 in Tyler, Texas. He was preceded in death by two brothers and six sisters.Survivors include his wife, Fannie Ingram; children, James Ingram (Ruth) of Dallas, Pamela Colbert (Charles) of Corsicana, John Ingram of Dallas, Robert Ingram of Dallas, LaCreasa Ingram of Ben Wheeler, Anthony Ingram of California, Jacquelyn Ingram of California, and Cathy Johnson of Tyler; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

386 N Maple Ave

Van , TX 75790

