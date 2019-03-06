Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Services for James Hugh Hardin, 78, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:30 at West Erwin Church of Christ (420 West Erwin Street in Tyler) with Bill Allen officiating. Visitation with the family will follow in the lobby after the service. A private burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



James Hardin passed away peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born February 27, 1941, in Tyler to C.B. Hardin and Dot McFadden Hardin.



James was raised in Tyler, graduated from Tyler High School in 1959, received an Associate Degree from Tyler Junior College and went on to East Texas State University graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in 1963. James was employed at Brookshire Grocery Co. for 46 years before retiring in 2000 as President and Chief Executive Officer. He also served on the board of directors. James was only 12 when he started sacking groceries in one of the ten Brookshire's stores that existed at the time. He worked his way up and followed in the footsteps of his father, C.B. Hardin, who was one of the first four Brookshire's store directors. On James' last day of work, he chose to sack groceries one last time; thus completing his journey with his Brookshire's career.



Upon retiring, James built a ranch home in Hamilton, TX where he raised exotic animals and white-tailed deer. He spent a lot of time with his family immensely enjoying the West Texas ranch. It was a period of time he considered one of the best of his life.



James was baptized at age 12; he had a life-long tie to West Erwin Church of Christ. At previous congregations he was a teacher, deacon and head of building and fundraising committees. During his business career, he was a member of the Lions Club,



In his leisure time, James was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. He was fortunate enough to play golf all over the U.S. at such courses as Pebble Beach, Pinehurst Country Club, Augusta National in GA, and in Scotland, the birthplace of golf. James was a generous man who gave back to his community and contributed in many ways.



James was a devoted husband, father and grandfather ("Grandy") and his heart's desire was to take care of and protect them all. He was a strong leader of his family with a tender heart and will be deeply missed.



James was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymond Hardin. He is survived by his loving family including his beloved wife, Ann of 58 years; two daughters, Stacey Hiles and husband Todd of Tyler, Kristie Arnette and husband Eric of Athens; and his six grandchildren, Nicholas Hiles and wife Jenise, Grace Hiles, Amanda Hiles, Hunter Arnette, Kasey Arnette and Preston Hiles. He is also survived by his brother, Benton Hardin and wife Rosemarie; sisters-in-law, Kay Hardin and husband Larry, Sharon Hoge and husband Gary, and Deb Tyler; nephews; Chris Hardin and wife Debby, Robert Phelps, Brandon Hoge and wife Cynthia; and his nieces, Misty Carroll and husband Greg, Tina Kidd and husband Tom, Kelly McBride, Melissa Nechamkin and husband Sam. James loved his family members dearly.



Pallbearers will be Todd Hiles, Eric Arnette, Nicholas Hiles, Hunter Arnette and Preston Hiles. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brent Bossart, Brad Brookshire, Britt Brookshire, Tim Brookshire, Joe Elliott, John McKinley, Gene Molloy and Charles Payne.



If desired, memorials may be made in James' honor to the 1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701 or the West Erwin Church of Christ Building Fund 420 W. Erwin, Tyler, TX 75702.



