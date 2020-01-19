Services for Mr. James Herman Webb, age 83 of Tyler, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale with Bro. Mike Blumn officiating. Interment will follow in the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, Texas. Mr. Webb died surrounded by his family Friday, January 17, 2020 at a hospice facility in Tyler. He was born in Hanna, Louisiana on October 28, 1936 to the late Hoyt and Gladys (Maines) Webb. Mr. Webb was a longtime resident of the Tyler area and worked for Kelly Springfield/Goodyear for 25 years. He also served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1959 and was a member of the URWA - United Rubber Workers of America. Mr. Webb was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Theresa Webb on April 3, 2019, grandson, Brandon Lee, 2 sisters, and 1 brother. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Pamila Hunter and husband, Mike of Red Springs, Texas; Cynthia Beam and husband, Aaron of Sand Flat, Texas; son, Mike Webb and wife, Karen of Whitehouse, Texas; sister, Rheta Beam of Dallas, Texas; 7 grandchildren, Stephanie Malone, Amy Lee, Rachael Wernecke, Ashley Ford, Caitlyn Beam, Kaleb Webb, and Carter Webb; 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020