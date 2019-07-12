Mr. James Harold Wagoner, age 75 of Mineola, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019. He was born on January 19th, 1944 in Gilmer to the late A.E. Wagoner and Katie Blundell Wagoner.
Mr. Wagoner was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and a retired Firefighter with the Tyler Fire Department having served for 28 years. He also served as a past president of the Emergency Service District of Holly Lake Ranch.
He is survived by, wife, Paula Wagoner of Mineola; son, Derrick Wagoner and his wife Vanessa of Pine Mills; brother, Robert Wagoner and his wife, Glenda of Holly Lake; sister, Judy Edge and her husband, Bruce of Tulsa, OK; granddaughter, Morgan Wagoner and her husband, Garrett Speights and great-grandchildren, Lauren and Michael Speights.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Beaty Funeral Home 5320 S. State Hwy. 37 Mineola, TX 75773 at 11:00 am, interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Mineola, with Carson Carruthers, Cole Carruthers, Cameron Carruthers, Garrett Speights, Jason Edge and Spephen Edge serving as pallbearers.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 12, 2019