James H. "PaPaw" Wallace born March 13, 1922 to Everett and Olivia (Jones) Wallace, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was 98 years old.A graveside service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Walker's Chapel Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville.James "Papaw" was a member of Church of Christ in Reklaw. He served in the U.S. Army during Korean War . James was a lifetime oil field worker.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Johnnie Wallace; daughter, Sarah Ann Wallace and son, Jimmy Milton Wallace.Left to cherish his memory are his son, Rick Wallace and wife Julie of Burleson; and daughter, Patricia Allemand of Larose, Louisiana. He is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.