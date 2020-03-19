James H. "PaPaw" Wallace born March 13, 1922 to Everett and Olivia (Jones) Wallace, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was 98 years old.
A graveside service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Walker's Chapel Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville.
James "Papaw" was a member of Church of Christ in Reklaw. He served in the U.S. Army during Korean War. James was a lifetime oil field worker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Johnnie Wallace; daughter, Sarah Ann Wallace and son, Jimmy Milton Wallace.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Rick Wallace and wife Julie of Burleson; and daughter, Patricia Allemand of Larose, Louisiana. He is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020