James Glynn Whitaker was born June 11, 1932 and passed away with family by his side on Monday March 11, 2019. Glynn was born in Henderson Texas in 1932 to Berlon and Gladys Whitaker. Glynn served in the United States Army and courageously served in the Korean War from 1954-1956. Glynn was co-owner of Whitakers Food Store where he worked for 48 years. Glynn retired in 1997 but stayed very active in the community. He was a member of the Board of Trustees for nine years for Chapel Hill Independent School District. He served in multiple board positions for Bascom Cemetery from 2003-2018. He was a proud member of Lake Tyler Baptist Church. After retirement Glynn worked part-time for Arp State Bank. Glynn loved his family and enjoyed bragging on them and never missed a chance to tell them how much he loved them. He loved spending time at the deer lease, loved BBQ's, and spending time with his family. He was very proud of his time in the service and loved to tell stories. He loved a good joke and often told them to patrons at the Food Store. He was very witty and made numerous lifelong friends throughout the years.



Glynn is preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years Margaret Joan Whitaker, parents Berlon and Gladys Whitaker, four brothers Jerry, Junior, Johnny, Robert and sister Maxine Miles.



He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Larry and Patty Whitaker of Tyler, son and daughter-in-law Tony and Judy Whitaker of Tyler, daughter and son-in-law Jill and Mike Mason of Tyler, six grandchildren Tammy Bollman, Carrie Branum, Casey Whitaker, Kristen Fain, Connie Woodward, Kayla Cavender, eight great grandchildren; brother, Wayne Whitaker; two sisters, Carolyn Moss and Barbara Cavanaugh and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Jason Whitaker, Daren Whitaker, David Whitaker, David Bollman, Micah Fain, Cliff Woodward, Drew Cavender and Gary Stewart. Honorary pallbearers are Casey Whitaker, Jackson Branum, Harrison Bollman, Bailey Herring, Matt Stewart, Terry Miles.



Services for James Glynn Whitaker are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, with Rev. Gary Bowman and Rev. Monty Sanders officiating. Burial will be at Bascom Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m.



Memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler 75701. To view online, please go to



215 E. Front St.

Tyler , TX 75702

