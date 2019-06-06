Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Giles. View Sign Service Information Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home 1414 S Main St Henderson , TX 75654 (903)-657-2562 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home 1414 S Main St Henderson , TX 75654 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Crawford-A Crim Funeral Home 1414 S Main St Henderson , TX 75654 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. James "Jim" Giles, 82, of Turnertown, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Fulton officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at the funeral home.



Mr. Giles passed from this life on June 2, 2019, at The Hamptons in Tyler. He was born October 9, 1936, in Henderson and lived most all of his life in Turnertown and the East Texas area. Jim graduated from Gaston High School and went on to Kilgore College. He later went to work for Reliable Insurance Company out of Tyler as an insurance salesman. He loved to fish and was a huge sports fan, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Jim was also an avid reader and a fan of Western movies. He was a family man and enjoyed the time spent taking family vacations to the coast. Jim was a devout Christian and was a member of Turnertown Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.



He was preceded in death by his father J.E. Giles and mother Jessie (Collins) Thomas, wife of 55 years Frances Genell Giles, and daughter Donna Lee Largent.



Survivors include his children Terri N. Zoeller and husband Bill of Helotes, Sherry Magness and husband C.E. of Corsicana, and Bruce Giles of Palestine, brother Bobby Giles and wife Nelda of Lake Cherokee, grandchildren Mandy Pence and husband Ryan, Michael Shaver and wife Katie, Misty Kelch and husband Andrew, Lauren Martinez and husband Javier, Cliff Magness and wife Jennifer, Grant Magness and wife Rebecca, and Hailey Giles, eleven great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



Pallbearers will be Grant Magness, Michael Shaver, Ryan Pence, Bobby Giles, Jimmy Giles, and Andrew Kelch. Honorary pallbearers will be Collin Miley, Javier Martinez, and Jim's classmates at Gaston.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Heart To Heart Hospice and Jim's sister-in-law Darlene Davis for their kind and loving care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart To Heart Hospice at 7925 S. Broadway Avenue, Suite 1140, Tyler, TX 75703-5227.



Words of comfort may be shared with the family at

